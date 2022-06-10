Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

South Africa's Ramaphosa suspends watchdog head to allow for probe
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

South Africa's Ramaphosa suspends watchdog head to allow for probe

South Africa's Ramaphosa suspends watchdog head to allow for probe

FILE PHOTO: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the African Mining Indaba 2022 conference in Cape Town, South Africa, May 10, 2022. REUTERS/Shelley Christians

10 Jun 2022 01:21AM (Updated: 10 Jun 2022 01:21AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa suspended the country's top anti-corruption official to pave way for an inquiry by a parliamentary group into her ability to hold office, the government said on Thursday (Jun 9).

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, a constitutionally mandated anti-graft official, was appointed in 2016 by Ramaphosa's predecessor Jacob Zuma. She is seen as allied to Zuma's faction within the ruling African National Congress (ANC) party, which is opposed to Ramaphosa's faction, a claim she has denied.

Her tenure has been marred by allegations she drove an anti-Ramaphosa campaign and she has been widely criticised for losing several high-profile court judgements.

The development comes after the president asked Mkhwebane in March to provide him with reasons not to suspend her, after a parliamentary committee decided to continue with its motion to remove her.

On Wednesday, a statement issued by the Public Protector said Mkhwebane had received unfair criticism and has also been accused by the media and politicians of "targeting" certain members of the executive branch of government and getting involved in party politics.

The South African parliament had in 2020 begun proceedings to oust her amid criticism of her record in office.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us