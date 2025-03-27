South Korea govt responsible for international adoption fraud: inquiry

SEOUL: A South Korean official enquiry said Wednesday (Mar 26) the government was responsible for abuse in international adoptions of local children, including record fabrication and inadequate consent, and recommended an official state apology.



"It was determined that the state neglected its duty ... resulting in the violation of the human rights of adoptees protected by the constitution and international agreements during the process of sending a lot of children abroad," South Korea's Truth and Reconciliation Commission said in a statement.



The country- now Asia's fourth biggest economy and a global culture powerhouse - remains one of the biggest ever exporters of babies in the world, having sent more than 140,000 children overseas between 1955 and 1999.



International adoption began after the Korean War as a way to remove mixed-race children, born to local mothers and American GI fathers, from a country that emphasised ethnic homogeneity.



It became big business in the 1970s to 1980s, bringing international adoption agencies millions of dollars as the country overcame post-war poverty and faced rapid and aggressive economic development.



More recently, the main driver has been babies born to unmarried women, who still face ostracism in a patriarchal society and, according to academics, are often forced to give up their children.