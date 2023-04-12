South Korea opposition calls for probe into US spying

SEOUL: South Korea's opposition urged the government on Wednesday (Apr 12) to investigate alleged espionage by the United States after leaked documents appeared to show Washington spying on its key Asian ally.

A trove of highly sensitive US intelligence that has emerged online included revelations that Washington had been spying on President Yoon Suk-yeol's national security advisors as part of an effort to secure arms supplies for Ukraine.

Seoul sought to downplay the importance of the leaked documents on Tuesday, with Yoon's office claiming "a significant number" of the documents were fake and his national security advisor saying there were no "malicious intentions" in the incident.

But the revelation has sparked criticism in South Korea about the vulnerability of sensitive sites including the presidential office.

"The government must get to the bottom of eavesdropping allegations and if they are found to be true, it must get an official apology and guarantee that it won't do it again from the US," Lee Jae-myung, head of the opposition Democratic party, said on Wednesday.

Opposition lawmakers have accused the government of trying to move past the incident and smooth relations ahead of Yoon's state visit to Washington due later this month.

Dozens of photographs of the documents have been circulating on social media platforms and messaging services including Twitter, Telegram and Discord for at least weeks.