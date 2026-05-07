Iranian embassy denies armed forces struck South Korean ship in Hormuz

SEOUL: Iran's embassy denied on Thursday (May 7) that its armed forces had been involved in an explosion that struck a South Korean vessel in the Strait of Hormuz this week.

The blast and fire occurred on the Panama-flagged HMM Namu, a cargo ship carrying 24 crew members, on Monday.

US President Donald Trump later claimed that Iran had "taken some shots" at the vessel and urged South Korea to join American operations aimed at restoring normal shipping through the virtually closed waterway.

Tehran's embassy said in a statement on Thursday that it "firmly rejects and categorically denies any allegations regarding the involvement of the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the incident involving damage to a Korean vessel in the Strait of Hormuz".

Since the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran in late February, Tehran "has repeatedly emphasised that the Strait of Hormuz constitutes an integral part of its defensive geography", the embassy said.

"Accordingly, safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz requires full compliance with applicable regulations," it said.

"Under such circumstances, any disregard for the declared requirements and operational realities ... may lead to unintended incidents.

"Responsibility for such consequences rests with those parties that proceed with transit or activities in the area without due regard to these considerations."

South Korea said after Trump's remarks that it would "review its position" on joining US operations to escort ships in the strait.

But National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac said on Wednesday that the suspension of the programme, named "Project Freedom", had made the review unnecessary.