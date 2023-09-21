South Korea's Yoon tells UN that Russia helping North Korea would be 'direct provocation'

UNITED NATIONS: South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Wednesday (Sep 20) that if Russia helped North Korea enhance its weapons programmes in return for assistance for its war in Ukraine, it would be "a direct provocation" and Seoul and its allies would not stand idly by.

In a speech to the annual high-level UN General Assembly, Yoon said such a scenario would threaten the peace and security of not only Ukraine but also South Korea.

Yoon made the comments just as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un returned to Pyongyang from a week-long trip to Russia in which he and Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to boost military cooperation.

North Korea's nuclear and missile programs were not only an existential threat to South Korea, but a serious challenge to peace in the Indo-Pacific region and across the globe, Yoon said.

"It is paradoxical that a permanent member of the UN Security Council, entrusted as the ultimate guardian of world peace, would wage war by invading another sovereign nation and receive arms and ammunition from a regime that blatantly violates UN Security Council resolutions," he said.

Seoul and Washington have expressed concern that Russia could be trying to acquire ammunition from North Korea to supplement stockpiles thinning as a result of its war in Ukraine, while Pyongyang seeks technological help for its nuclear and missile programs.

"If (North Korea) acquires the information and technology necessary to enhance its WMD capabilities in exchange for supporting Russia with conventional weapons, the deal will be a direct provocation, threatening the peace and security of not only Ukraine, but also the Republic of Korea," Yoon said.

"The Republic of Korea, together with its allies and partners will not stand idly by."