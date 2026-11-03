South Korean president's passport details leaked online, broadcaster reports

SEOUL: South Korean President Lee Jae Myung's passport details and those of some of his staff were leaked online in a file posted in June on a paid website, the South Korean ​broadcaster KBS reported on Monday (Nov 2).

The passport information of 168 people including Lee, his security officers and National ​Security Adviser Wi ‌Sung-lac was posted on the website in early June, the report said.

KBS said it had informed the presidential Blue House after becoming aware of the leak. The office said it was looking into the matter and intended to take immediate action, according to the report.

The file was posted under the name "passenger list" days before Lee's trip to Europe earlier this year, it added.

Lee travelled to Belgium and Italy in June, and also to France for a Group of Seven leaders' summit.

It was unclear how the confidential file was uploaded or who downloaded it, the report said.