South Korea's Yoon hails US ties at joint meeting of Congress

WASHINGTON: President Yoon Suk Yeol celebrated Seoul's "stronger than ever" alliance with Washington in a joint meeting of Congress on Thursday (Apr 27) as the partners unite to deter North Korea's nuclear threat.

Yoon is on a week-long US state visit to mark the 70th anniversary of the friendship, amid sabre-rattling from the North, the war in Ukraine and other global challenges facing both countries.

"Our alliance was forged 70 years ago to defend Korea's freedom. The alliance has now become a global alliance to safeguard freedom and peace around the world," he said.

Echoing President Abraham Lincoln's Gettysburg Address, he greeted the lawmakers by hailing a "new nation, conceived in liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal".

"We have many reasons to celebrate our platinum anniversary. We had no guarantees of success when it started but today our alliance is stronger than ever," he added.

Congressional leaders invited Yoon for the speech in a letter underscoring the "great importance and significance" of the relationship between the allies.

He is the third foreign leader to address a joint meeting of Congress since President Joe Biden took office - after appearances last year by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Yoon met Biden on Wednesday at the White House, where the allies warned North Korea it would face a nuclear response and the "end" of the leadership there if Pyongyang uses its own arsenal.

Yoon and Biden issued what was titled the Washington Declaration, bolstering the US nuclear umbrella over South Korea, which is increasingly nervous about Pyongyang's aggression.