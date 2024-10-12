Southern EU states call for Middle East ceasefire

PAPHOS, CYPRUS: Leaders from nine European countries around the Mediterranean Sea on Friday (Oct 11) called at a summit in Cyprus for an end to fighting in Gaza and Lebanon.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemned as "unacceptable" Israeli firing on UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon, a stance echoed by Spain's prime minister.

The three countries together have around 2,000 troops in the UNIFIL mission, which said Israeli tank fire led to the injury of two of its peacekeepers on Thursday.

On Friday it said two more were hurt after "explosions" near an observation tower.

Macron called it "absolutely unacceptable" that UN troops are "deliberately targeted by the Israeli armed forces". He added that France "will not tolerate" a repeat.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez demanded an "end to all violence" against the peacekeepers in Lebanon, and his Italian counterpart Meloni said: "It is not acceptable".