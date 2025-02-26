Southwest jet narrowly avoids colliding with business jet at Chicago airport

CHICAGO: A Southwest Airlines jet was forced to abort a landing at Chicago Midway airport on Tuesday (Feb 25) - in a serious near-miss incident after a business jet entered the runway without authorization, the Federal Aviation Administration said.



Southwest Flight 2504, a Boeing 737-800 arriving from Omaha, flew overtop a FlexJet Challenger on the runway and performed a go-around narrowly avoiding the aircraft on the ground. The FAA is investigating the incident, which occurred around 8.50am CT.



A dramatic video posted on social media showed the Southwest jet nearing touch down and then pulling up and above the FlexJet that had crossed Runway 31C.



Southwest said the crew "followed safety procedures and the flight landed without incident".



Over the last two years, a series of troubling near-miss incidents have raised concerns about US aviation safety and the strain on understaffed air traffic control operations.



In October, the FAA said it was opening an audit into runway incursion risks at the 45 busiest US airports.



Democrats in Congress seized on the fact that the Trump administration recently fired 352 FAA workers, including some involved in safety operations.



"Maybe not the best time to fire hundreds of FAA workers, tell the remaining workers you want to 'put them in trauma'," Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut said.