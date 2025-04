S&P 500 ends down after wild session as Trump digs in on tariffs

In Monday morning trading, the S&P 500 had fallen 20 per cent below its record closing high. The index swung briefly into a rally after a news report said Trump was considering a 90-day pause on tariffs. White House officials quickly denied the report, sending the market back into the red.Meckler said the market's wild swings on Monday left investors "a little bit concerned that if facts start to change, you could see a very rapid rise to this market"."It's leading to this back-and-forth movement of rallies that are effectively being sold and drops in the market where people are covering shorts or trying to find a place to buy."Several speeches by Federal Reserve officials and a series of economic indicators, including consumer price data, are expected this week, with markets keenly observing any signals of recessionary fears.