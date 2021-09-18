What life is like aboard the SpaceX Dragon capsule

WASHINGTON: The first space tourism mission by Elon Musk's SpaceX blasted off from Florida on Wednesday (Sep 15) and the four crew members - a billionaire and three other Americans - have already seen more than 25 sunsets and sunrises.

SpaceX has released few details about their adventure since they reached an orbit which is more distant than that of the International Space Station.

Here's what we know about their life on board:

NINE SQUARE METRES

The four space tourists are aboard the SpaceX crew capsule called Dragon.

It is 8.1m tall and has a diameter of four metres.

The capsule is composed of a trunk, which is inaccessible to the crew, upon which sits the living quarters.

The entire volume of the capsule is just 9.3 sq m.

Chris Sembroski, a 42-year-old Air Force veteran who is one of the crew members, has compared it to travelling with friends in a van - one you cannot step away from though if you want to take a break.