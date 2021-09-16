'Many will follow': SpaceX sends all-civilian crew into orbit

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying four space tourists blasted off Wednesday night (Sep 15) from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida for the first mission to orbit the globe with an all-civilian crew.

A huge fireball illuminated the sky as the rocket's nine engines began to pull away from Earth at 8.02pm (Thursday, 8.02am Singapore time).

Around 12 minutes later, the Dragon capsule separated from the rocket's send stage as the crew members entered orbit, while the reusable first stage made its way back to Earth for a vertical landing on a sea barge.

"A few have gone before and many are about to follow," said Jared Isaacman, the 38-year-old billionaire who chartered the flight.

The spaceship's trajectory will take it to an altitude of 575km, which is deeper into space than the International Space Station (ISS).

After spending three days spinning around the planet, the four-person crew, all Americans, will splash down off the Florida coast.