SpaceX Starship, world's biggest rocket, set for first test flight

STARBASE: SpaceX is counting down to the first test flight on Monday (Apr 17) of Starship, the most powerful rocket ever built, designed to send astronauts to the Moon and Mars and beyond.

The giant rocket is scheduled to blast off from Starbase, the SpaceX spaceport in Boca Chica, Texas, at 1300 GMT (9pm, Singapore time).

Fallback times are scheduled for later in the week if Monday's launch attempt is delayed - something billionaire SpaceX founder Elon Musk said is a distinct possibility.

"It's a very risky flight," Musk said in a live event on Twitter Spaces on Sunday. "It's the first launch of a very complicated, gigantic rocket.

"There's a million ways this rocket could fail," he added. "We're going to be very careful and if we see anything that gives us concern, we'll postpone."