SpaceX rocket fuel makes stunning swirl in European sky

PARIS: A stunning blue and white spiral spotted in skies across Europe was created by frozen fuel tumbling from a SpaceX rocket, according to weather forecasters and scientists.

The UK's Met Office said on X it had received many reports of an "illuminated swirl" in the sky on Monday evening (Mar 24) likely caused by a rocket that had earlier blasted off from Cape Canaveral in Florida.

"Don't panic! No, it wasn't a UFO but the degassing of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket," said the state weather forecaster Meteo France in the country's central Loire Valley.

Pictures of the vivid swirl were also posted by social media users in countries including Sweden, Poland, Hungary and Croatia.

People across Europe may have had the chance to see the phenomenon - as long as it was not obscured by clouds, planetary scientist James O'Donoghue of the UK's University of Reading told AFP.

The spiral was created after the rocket's first-stage booster, which blasted it off the ground, separated and the upper stage took over, he explained.

As the booster fell back to Earth, it vented leftover fuel, which froze into reflective crystals.

"These crystals caught the sunlight, creating the bright spiral pattern in the sky," O'Donoghue added.

"The spiral shape happened because the tumbling rocket was spinning as it released the fuel."