Private mission carrying Saudi astronauts launches to space station

The crew is due to spend around 10 days on board the ISS, arriving around 9:25 am Monday (9.25pm, Singapore time).

"Being the first Saudi woman astronaut, representing the region, it's a great pleasure and honour that I'm very happy to carry," Barnawi said at a recent press conference.

She added that, aside from the research she will carry out on board, she was looking forward to sharing her experience on the ISS with kids.

"Being able to see their faces when they see astronauts from their own region for the first time is very thrilling," she said.

A career fighter pilot, Al-Qarni said he has "always had the passion of exploring the unknown and just admiring the sky and the stars."

"It is a great opportunity for me to pursue this kind of passion that I have, and now maybe just fly among the stars."

"JUST THE BEGINNING"

The mission is not Saudi Arabia's first foray into space.

In 1985, Prince Sultan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, an air force pilot, took part in a US-organised space voyage.

"I reflect on my experience in space many years ago, and I am happy that Saudi Arabia has returned to space once again," he told AFP at a watch party for the Ax-2 launch in Riyadh.

"God willing, this is just the beginning."

The space mission involving a Saudi woman is the latest move by the country, where women only gained the right to drive a few years ago, to revamp its ultraconservative image.

The oil-rich Gulf kingdom established the Saudi Space Commission in 2018 and launched a programme last year to send astronauts into space.