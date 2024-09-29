SpaceX set to launch mission to return stranded astronauts

WASHINGTON: A SpaceX mission is set for launch Saturday (Sep 28) with two passengers on board, leaving two seats empty to return the American astronauts who have been stranded for months on the International Space Station, NASA said.

The launch of the Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled for 1:17 pm (1717 GMT) from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

It will use a new launch pad, the pad's first use for a crewed mission.