Spanish premier urges China to take bigger role in multipolar order

HONG KONG: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Monday (Apr 13) said China should take on a more substantial role with issues including climate change, security, defence and the fight against inequality, adding that Europe will also have to redouble its efforts as the US withdraws from leadership roles on many fronts.

Sanchez, who is making his fourth visit to China in four years, spoke at Beijing's Tsinghua University.

His three-day visit comes as many Western governments seek to maintain engagement with Beijing despite lingering security and trade tensions. It follows visits to China earlier this year by the prime ministers of Britain, Ireland, Canada and Finland.

Spain has been one of Europe's loudest proponents of expanding trade and treating China as a strategic ally rather than an economic and geopolitical rival.

Sanchez said China could do more in terms of fighting climate change, promoting global health, controlling the development of responsible artificial intelligence as well as nuclear weapons.

"For example, by demanding as it is doing, that international law be respected and that the conflicts in Lebanon, Iran, Gaza and the West Bank and Ukraine cease," he said.

"Europe will also have to redouble its efforts, especially now that the United States has decided to withdraw from many of these fronts."

Sanchez's visit comes as he seeks to position Spain as a bridge between Beijing and the 27-member European Union, whose relations with the US are showing signs of strain.

He is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday, where they are expected to focus on geopolitics.

US President Donald Trump's tariffs and unpredictable foreign policy have caused concern among Western leaders, many of whom have flocked to Beijing in recent months seeking closer ties.