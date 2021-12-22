Spain's Christmas lottery offers a distraction from pandemic

MADRID: Spaniards looking for a respite from the pandemic’s gloom and doom are turning their attention Wednesday (Dec 22) to a rite that for more than two centuries has marked the beginning of the festive period: the country’s bumper Christmas lottery, known as “El Gordo,” or “The Fat One.”

The draw, held annually since 1812, will dish out a total of €2.4 billion (US$2.7 billion) in prizes this year, or 70per cent of the proceeds from ticket sales.

The top-prize number holder gets €400,000 (US$450,000) or some €328,000 after taxes.

People can queue for hours in the days running up to the lottery to snatch their €20 tickets from the most popular vendors.