Five arrested in cocaine bust off Spain's Canary Islands
Police officers discharge drugs from the fishing boat "AKT-1" seized south of the Canary Islands in the port of Las Palmas, in the island of Gran Canaria, Spain, Apr 16, 2022. (Photo: Reuters/Borja Suarez)
Police officers discharge drugs from the fishing boat "AKT-1" seized south of the Canary Islands in the port of Las Palmas, in the island of Gran Canaria, Spain, Apr 16, 2022. (Photo: Reuters/Borja Suarez)
17 Apr 2022 04:40PM (Updated: 17 Apr 2022 04:40PM)
MADRID: Five people were arrested when a fishing boat carrying a reported two tonnes of cocaine was intercepted off the Canary Islands, Spanish police said.

The Akt1 was stopped by a Spanish coastguard vessel in waters south of the Spanish archipelago on Saturday and escorted to Las Palmas in Gran Canaria.

Spanish local newspaper El Dia reported that police seized at least two tonnes of cocaine, estimated to have a street value of €50 million (US$54.03 million).

A spokesman for the Spanish Civil Guard said: "We are trying to confirm the amount of drugs on board".

The five detainees were remanded in custody in Las Palmas.

Source: Reuters/zl

