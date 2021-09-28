Logo
Spain declares volcano hit La Palma as disaster zone
Spain declares volcano hit La Palma as disaster zone

Spain declares volcano hit La Palma as disaster zone
Pigeons fly at dawn in front of the lava and smoke, following the eruption of a volcano on the Canary Island of La Palma, in El Paso, Spain, September 28, 2021. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Spain declares volcano hit La Palma as disaster zone
Smoke is seen from El Paso following the eruption of a volcano on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain, September 27, 2021. Picture taken September 27, 2021. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Spain declares volcano hit La Palma as disaster zone
Pigeons fly at dawn in front of the lava and smoke, following the eruption of a volcano on the Canary Island of La Palma, in El Paso, Spain, September 28, 2021. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
28 Sep 2021 08:27PM (Updated: 28 Sep 2021 08:35PM)
MADRID: Spain's government classified the island of La Palma, which has been struck by a volcanic eruption, as a disaster zone on Tuesday (Sep 28), a move that will trigger emergency subsidies and other support measures.

The government announced a first package of €10.5 million (US$12.30 million), which includes around €5 million to buy houses, with the rest to acquire furniture and essential household goods, government spokesperson Isabel Rodriguez told reporters on Tuesday.

Lava has been slowly flowing down the volcano's western flank toward the sea since Sep 19, destroying almost 600 houses as well as churches and banana plantations in La Palma, which neighbours Tenerife in the Canary Islands archipelago off North Africa.

Hundreds of people in coastal villages remain hunkered down in anticipation of lava emitted in previous days reaching the sea and releasing toxic gas.

Source: Reuters/vc

Spain

