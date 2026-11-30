MADRID: The centre-right People's Party (PP) won Spain's election on Sunday (Nov 29) and is expected to form a majority coalition with hard-right Vox, bringing the far right into central government for the first time since 20th-century dictator Francisco Franco.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who has governed with fragile minority coalitions since 2018, said in a speech he had called PP leader Alberto Nuñez Feijoo to congratulate him.

With 98 per cent of votes counted, the PP was projected to win 135 seats with Vox winning 52, according to the interior ministry. The ruling Socialists were projected to win 115 seats. A party or bloc needs 176 seats in the 350-member parliament to form a government. Voter turnout of 79.6 per cent was the highest since 1982.

The vote is the first of several European elections in the next year that could bring further gains for far-right parties, starting with France in April.

Sanchez had called an early election, saying he needed a majority after parliament rejected decrees he proposed to address a mounting housing crisis, cited as Spaniards' top concern in a recent Centre for Sociological Research poll.

But his image was tarnished by a series of corruption scandals involving his inner circle and family as well as his handling of crises including two deadly train crashes, a migrant surge in the North African enclave of Ceuta and a nationwide power outage.

US President Donald Trump, an ally of Vox leader Santiago Abascal who has clashed with Sanchez over NATO defence spending and immigration, celebrated his defeat.

“He lost? Oh, that’s a good thing, he did a terrible job, he deserves to lose,” Trump told reporters at the White House.