Spain tells 'fire tourists' to stay away from forest blaze

BARRACAS, Spain: Officials urged 'fire tourists' to keep away from blazes raging in eastern Spain on Sunday (Mar 26), saying onlookers were putting themselves at risk and disrupting efforts to quell the flames.

More than 500 firefighters backed by 20 planes and helicopters were battling the fire four days after it broke out near the village of Villanueva de Viver in Valencia region, emergency services said.

Police had spotted 14 cyclists near the scene trying to get a closer look, Gabriela Bravo, the regional head of interior affairs in the Valencia region, told reporters.

"We ask once again and above all tourists not to engage in fire tourism, not to approach the perimeter area," she said.

Spain's first major wildfire of the year has destroyed more than 4,000 hectares of forest and forced 1,700 villagers to leave their homes in the Valencia and Aragon regions, officials said.