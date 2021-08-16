Spain sizzles in crushing heat as fires blaze

MADRID: Fires in Spain's central Avila province forced hundreds of people to flee their homes on Sunday (Aug 15), as parts of the country sweltered under crushing temperatures.

The fire, which has been burning in the city Navalcruz since Saturday morning, has been fed by winds of up to 70km an hour across the Iberian peninsula.

It now has a perimeter of more than 40km and may already have burned more than 5,000 hectares, said Jose Angel Arranz, forestry director of the Castilla y Leon region.

The authorities have already evacuated at least 600 people from five towns in the Avila district, near the Sierra de Gredos mountain range and more than 500 firefighters are tackling the blaze with the help of specialised aircraft.