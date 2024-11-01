Mud and misery grip epicentre of Spain floods

"TRAPPED"

"Everything happened in half an hour," remembered pensioner Julian Loras, 60, who narrowly avoided the floods while walking his dog.



"All the basements were filled with water. A lot of people got nervous, they went to take the car out and they were trapped there," he said, fearing more bodies would be found.



The apocalyptic weather was as brief as it was brutal. The sun shone brightly when AFP visited on Thursday, giving the mud a more intense hue.



Opposite the river near the town's commercial hub, Manuel Ciscar and his daughter were trying to forge a path towards their house.



Inside the garage, the family's three cars had been transformed into a pyramid of wreckage.



Ciscar, a 76-year-old pensioner, has only received heart-breaking news of acquaintances dying since Tuesday in the town where he has lived and worked all his life.



"Today I learned of two more deaths," he said.