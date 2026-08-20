Spain's Granada closes iconic Alhambra as new quake hits

"TERRIFYING"

"Everything came crashing down. It was terrifying," Cristina Ruiz Lopez, a lab worker who was at a supermarket in Granada when the earthquake hit, wrote on X.



Toni Quinones, a social worker in the town of La Zubia about five kilometres southeast of Granada, said on X that "chimneys are falling, causing more serious damage".



Granada city hall closed all municipal buildings except for those providing emergency and essential services as a precaution.



Granada mayor Marifran Carazo urged people to stay at home and "above all, if there is another tremor, avoid going outside and standing alongside buildings".



"I know the anguish we experienced this morning, especially among our elderly people and young children, who had never experienced a situation like this before."



The quake comes after a magnitude-5.0 earthquake woke residents in Granada shortly after 01:00 am on Saturday, in what officials said was Andalusia's strongest tremor since 1955.



No injuries were reported, although some buildings suffered damage.