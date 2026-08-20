Spain's Granada closes iconic Alhambra as new quake hits
The historic Alhambra palace closed after a 4.8-magnitude earthquake caused minor damage and injured three people in Granada.
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GRANADA: Granada's treasured Alhambra palace shut with minor damage on Tuesday (Aug 19) after a second major earthquake in days sent debris falling and injured three people in the Spanish city, authorities said.
The 4.8-magnitude earthquake took place at around 10:38am (4:38pm, Singapore time) with its epicentre in the town of Alhendin, 10 kilometres (six miles) south of Granada, according to the National Geographical Institute.
It was the strongest in a series of earthquakes to hit the southern region on Tuesday morning, sending residents rushing out of buildings and into the streets.
The Alhambra complex, a UNESCO-listed jewel of medieval Islamic architecture which welcomed 2.7 million visitors last year, closed for the rest of the day as a precaution.
A first inspection found no "significant structural damage" or a "risk of collapse", said Antonio Sanz, the Andalusia region's top emergencies official.
But there were "very localised situations" of minor damage to "non-structural elements", including battlements, plasterwork and decorative elements, he told an evening press briefing.
"That must be taken into account in terms of visitor safety, but not from the point of view of risk to our incredibly rich heritage," said Sanz.
Emergency services said they received more than 500 calls in Granada reporting cracks, falling debris and other earthquake-related incidents, including a dozen requests for medical assistance, mostly for anxiety attacks.
Three people were lightly injured, including a girl who was taken to hospital, said Sanz, who ruled out "very serious structural damage" to homes which "held up well".
Videos posted on social media showed debris strewn on the street, including in the historic centre near the Alhambra, and some damage to cars in the popular tourist city.
The 4.8-magnitude earthquake took place at around 10:38am (4:38pm, Singapore time) with its epicentre in the town of Alhendin, 10 kilometres (six miles) south of Granada, according to the National Geographical Institute.
It was the strongest in a series of earthquakes to hit the southern region on Tuesday morning, sending residents rushing out of buildings and into the streets.
The Alhambra complex, a UNESCO-listed jewel of medieval Islamic architecture which welcomed 2.7 million visitors last year, closed for the rest of the day as a precaution.
A first inspection found no "significant structural damage" or a "risk of collapse", said Antonio Sanz, the Andalusia region's top emergencies official.
But there were "very localised situations" of minor damage to "non-structural elements", including battlements, plasterwork and decorative elements, he told an evening press briefing.
"That must be taken into account in terms of visitor safety, but not from the point of view of risk to our incredibly rich heritage," said Sanz.
Emergency services said they received more than 500 calls in Granada reporting cracks, falling debris and other earthquake-related incidents, including a dozen requests for medical assistance, mostly for anxiety attacks.
Three people were lightly injured, including a girl who was taken to hospital, said Sanz, who ruled out "very serious structural damage" to homes which "held up well".
Videos posted on social media showed debris strewn on the street, including in the historic centre near the Alhambra, and some damage to cars in the popular tourist city.
"TERRIFYING"
"Everything came crashing down. It was terrifying," Cristina Ruiz Lopez, a lab worker who was at a supermarket in Granada when the earthquake hit, wrote on X.
Toni Quinones, a social worker in the town of La Zubia about five kilometres southeast of Granada, said on X that "chimneys are falling, causing more serious damage".
Granada city hall closed all municipal buildings except for those providing emergency and essential services as a precaution.
Granada mayor Marifran Carazo urged people to stay at home and "above all, if there is another tremor, avoid going outside and standing alongside buildings".
"I know the anguish we experienced this morning, especially among our elderly people and young children, who had never experienced a situation like this before."
The quake comes after a magnitude-5.0 earthquake woke residents in Granada shortly after 01:00 am on Saturday, in what officials said was Andalusia's strongest tremor since 1955.
No injuries were reported, although some buildings suffered damage.
Toni Quinones, a social worker in the town of La Zubia about five kilometres southeast of Granada, said on X that "chimneys are falling, causing more serious damage".
Granada city hall closed all municipal buildings except for those providing emergency and essential services as a precaution.
Granada mayor Marifran Carazo urged people to stay at home and "above all, if there is another tremor, avoid going outside and standing alongside buildings".
"I know the anguish we experienced this morning, especially among our elderly people and young children, who had never experienced a situation like this before."
The quake comes after a magnitude-5.0 earthquake woke residents in Granada shortly after 01:00 am on Saturday, in what officials said was Andalusia's strongest tremor since 1955.
No injuries were reported, although some buildings suffered damage.
Source: CNA/fs
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