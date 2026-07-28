Spain races to contain blazes before new heatwave

"LOST EVERYTHING"

In Chapineria, west of Madrid, the flames had torn through dozens of vehicles at an industrial park, leaving charred shells behind, AFP photographers saw.



Meanwhile, at a sports hall in Las Rozas de Madrid just outside the capital, the displaced sprawled on camp beds, held their heads in their hands and comforted pets as they awaited news.



Maria Angeles Canete fought back tears as she looked around the desolation that used to be her campsite near Navaluenga.



"We lost everything," she said, of the site that used to draw a wide range of international tourists. "We had this campsite, we had another one, and we've lost it all. We have nothing."



Scientists say climate change is making extreme weather events more frequent and intense.



Sanchez blamed global warming on Monday, describing the fires as "the most painful expression of a climate emergency".



"This is no longer an exception, this is a rule itself," he added during a meeting in Madrid.



Sanchez was due to visit a fire-hit area in Valencia, in the east of the country where firefighters are battling a separate blaze and 15,000 more people have been evacuated.



The fires in the Iberian country have affected an area of 77,000 hectares (190,000 acres) - nearly the size of New York City - according to the authorities.



Since the start of the year, fires in Spain have ravaged 150,000 hectares and killed 13 people, according to Sanchez.