Spain imposes border checks on Italy as migrant showdown grows

"CREATING RIFTS"

Within hours, the government of Italy's far-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said it "had no intention of revising the decision" before Aug 15, when it said Spanish authorities "expected a new wave of migration" to hit Ceuta.



"Italy does not accept ultimatums or impositions from abroad regarding national security and border control," Meloni's office said in a statement.



"Only when there is certainty that there are no security or terrorism risks to Italy, that no new wave is occurring, and that no irregular migrants are heading toward European territory, will the decision be reconsidered," it read.



Spain's interior ministry announced the reciprocal measures within hours.



Spanish police have been monitoring online rumours and social media about possible fresh arrivals in Ceuta in mid-August, according to local media. But authorities have not expressly said they expect a repeat of last week's rush.



Border authorities would in the meantime "do their utmost to ensure maximum ease of movement for Spanish and European citizens" who are not affected by border checks, the Italian statement added.



Italy, which does not share a land border with Spain, introduced border controls at maritime and air entry points for third-country nationals arriving from the Iberian country.



The move announced on Jul 31 was an "extraordinary measure" intended to "safeguard national security and prevent possible repercussions for our nation", Meloni said at the time.



She was among EU leaders who called for Spain to be suspended from the visa-free Schengen travel zone after the Ceuta incident, despite such a move being legally impossible.