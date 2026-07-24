Logo
Logo

World

Spain declares national emergency over wildfires near Madrid and in Avila
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

World

Spain declares national emergency over wildfires near Madrid and in Avila

This is the first national emergency declaration linked to a wildfire in Spain, said authorities.

Spain declares national emergency over wildfires near Madrid and in Avila

A wall of flames advances as a wildfire burns near Burgohondo, in Avila province, Spain, on Jul 23, 2026. (Photo: AP/Europa Press/Mateo Lanzuela)

24 Jul 2026 04:11PM (Updated: 24 Jul 2026 04:17PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MADRID: The Spanish government on Thursday (Jul 23) night declared a national emergency after a series of wildfires threatened communities near Madrid and in the neighbouring province of Avila, forcing more than 10,000 people to evacuate as firefighters struggled to contain the blazes.

The Interior Ministry said the decision was taken because of the simultaneous outbreak of several fires, adverse weather conditions and the need to mobilise extensive resources from different public administrations, increasing the complexity of firefighting and civil protection efforts.

Spain and much of southern Europe face increasingly severe wildfire seasons that scientists have linked to climate change. Experts say abundant vegetation growth following unusually heavy spring rainfall has dried out in extreme summer heat, creating fuel for rapidly spreading fires.

The regional government of Madrid requested assistance, describing the situation as one of "extreme gravity". It said active fires in Villa del Prado, San Martin de Valdeiglesias and Almorox, in neighbouring Castile-La Mancha, had the potential to advance beyond current extinguishing capacity. It also warned that the wildfire in Burgohondo, Avila, could reach the Madrid region in the coming hours due to weather conditions.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

More than 10,000 people have been evacuated from Villa del Prado, San Martin de Valdeiglesias, Pelayos de la Presa and Aldea del Fresno, according to the regional government.

Under Spain's National Civil Protection System law, the declaration places the emergency under the direct authority of the interior minister, who is responsible for coordinating the response. Authorities said it was the first such declaration linked to a wildfire.

More than 270 emergency personnel and 40 ground units have been deployed in the affected areas, alongside several Military Emergency Unit contingents.

More than 100,000 hectares have burned in Spain so far this year, roughly equivalent to the country's average annual burned area over the past decade. Thirteen people have died, making 2026 one of the deadliest wildfire seasons in decades.

Related:

Source: Reuters/rk

Related Topics

Spain wildfires
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement