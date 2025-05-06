Spain opens probe after cable theft halts high-speed trains

MADRID: Spanish police opened an investigation on Monday (May 5) after thefts of copper cables halted high-speed trains from Madrid to the south, leaving thousands of passengers trapped in trains or stranded at stations.



The disruption took place on a busy day as travellers were returning home after a long weekend in Madrid and before the start on Tuesday of a week-long annual fair in the southern city of Seville, a major tourist draw.



It came a week after a blackout in Spain and neighbouring Portugal also brought trains to a halt on the Spanish high-speed rail network, the second longest in the world after China's. No firm cause for the outage has yet emerged.



The transport ministry said the cable theft took place on Sunday in the central province of Toledo at five points within a few kilometres of each other on the high-speed line linking Madrid and Seville.



The theft disrupted travel between Madrid, Seville, Malaga, Valencia and the southern city of Granada, affecting more than 10,000 passengers and at least 30 trains.



Service was gradually returning to normal on Monday.