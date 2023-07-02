Spain PM pledges EU support for Ukraine as Zelenskyy slams foot-dragging

KYIV: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez pledged the EU's "unequivocal" support for Ukraine in Kyiv on Saturday (Jul 1) as Spain assumed presidency of the bloc, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hit out at foot-dragging over pilot training by "some" Western nations.

Sixteen months into Russia's invasion, Ukraine says it is fighting "fierce" battles as part of its counteroffensive launched last month after weeks of anticipation.

But both Zelenskiy and his commander-in-chief Valery Zaluzhny registered their frustration over the slow deliveries of weapons and lack of clarity over pilot training.

Sanchez visited Kyiv on the first day of Spain's EU presidency, saying this "demonstrates a clear and unequivocal political commitment" to Ukraine's bid to join the 27-nation bloc.

His trip came ahead of a key NATO summit in Vilnius later this month that is expected to map out the future relationship between Ukraine and the Western military alliance.

"In the next few months, we will make progress on issues that are essential for the future of the European Union, yet Ukraine is going to be at the centre of all our debates," Sanchez told reporters during a joint news conference.

He said the European Commission had recently issued an interim assessment on the status of Ukraine's candidacy to join the bloc. "The report is positive and shows significant progress," Sanchez added.

Kyiv also said this week that the time had come for NATO to clarify its stance on Ukraine's membership.

At the joint news conference with Sanchez, Zelenskiy said that during the Vilnius summit he wanted his country to receive an "invitation" to join NATO after the war.

"We need a very clear and understandable signal at the Vilnius summit that Ukraine can become an equal member of NATO after the war," Zelenskiy said.

"This invitation to the alliance is the first, very practical step, it would be very important for us."

Sanchez and Zelenskiy released a joint declaration stating that Ukraine's EU candidacy will be a priority for Spain's presidency of the bloc.

The declaration also said that "Spain supports strengthening NATO's partnership with Ukraine, including through the creation of a NATO-Ukraine Council."

Ukraine received EU candidacy status a year ago and is hoping to begin formal negotiations this year on what it needs to do to firm up its membership bid.

Zelenskiy thanked Sanchez for his support, but he also sounded testy when a journalist asked him about Western plans to send F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

"I have the same questions you just asked. The same questions to our esteemed partners," he said.

"Do they have an understanding of when Ukraine can get the F-16?" he said. "There is no schedule of training missions. I believe that some partners are dragging their feet. Why are they doing it? I don't know."

Ukrainian forces have claimed limited gains in a highly touted counteroffensive to win back territory that Russia captured after launching its full-scale offensive in February last year.