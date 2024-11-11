Spain PM announces fresh flood aid of almost 3.8 billion euros

MADRID: Spain on Monday (Nov 11) announced fresh measures worth almost €3.8 billion (US$4 billion) to help stricken citizens recover from the country's worst floods in a generation that have killed 222 people.

The exceptional Mediterranean storm that lashed Spain two weeks ago particularly devastated the wealthy eastern Valencia region, which has suffered most of the deaths and destruction.

The torrents of muddy water wrecked roads and railways, tossed cars, gutted shops and submerged fields, with the final bill expected to soar to tens of billions of dollars.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Monday unveiled a second aid package worth €3.76 billion to reinforce aid worth €10.6 billion announced last week.

Compensation will be streamlined and extended to cover more residents and property, while farmers will also receive fresh aid totalling €200 million, the left-wing premier told a news conference.

Sanchez has compared the measures to the state's intervention to prop up the economy during the COVID-19 crisis.

The government "will be there with all the necessary resources and for as long as it takes", he said.