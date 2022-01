Spain reports record 14-day COVID-19 infection rate

MADRID: Spain's Health Ministry reported a record in the national 14-day COVID-19 infection rate on Tuesday (Jan 4), as the figure climbed to 2,433.9 per 100,000 people, from 2,295.8 registered the previous day.

Intensive care occupancy reached 21.3 per cent on Tuesday, a slight increase from 21.2 per cent on Monday but still far below the peak of 45 per cent recorded last February.

The number of COVID-19 sufferers to have died in the last seven days stands at 308, the ministry report showed.