World

Spain reports record 14-day COVID-19 infection rate
World

People queue to receive free lateral flow coronavirus disease (COVID-19) tests at a pharmacy, as the regional authorities re-stocked the supplies after the Christmas in Madrid, Spain, on Dec 28, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Javier Barbancho)

05 Jan 2022 04:32AM (Updated: 05 Jan 2022 04:32AM)
MADRID: Spain's Health Ministry reported a record in the national 14-day COVID-19 infection rate on Tuesday (Jan 4), as the figure climbed to 2,433.9 per 100,000 people, from 2,295.8 registered the previous day.

Intensive care occupancy reached 21.3 per cent on Tuesday, a slight increase from 21.2 per cent on Monday but still far below the peak of 45 per cent recorded last February.

The number of COVID-19 sufferers to have died in the last seven days stands at 308, the ministry report showed.

Source: Reuters/ed

