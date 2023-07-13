Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Spain to send 700 troops to Slovakia to strengthen NATO flank
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Spain to send 700 troops to Slovakia to strengthen NATO flank

Spain to send 700 troops to Slovakia to strengthen NATO flank

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez speaks at a press conference during a NATO leaders summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Jul 12, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Ints Kalnins)

13 Jul 2023 02:26AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MADRID: Spain will send 700 troops to Slovakia and add 250 military personnel in Romania as part of efforts to strengthen NATO's eastern flank, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Wednesday (Jul 12) during a NATO summit in Vilnius.

Both eastern European countries border Ukraine, which has been fighting off a Russian invasion since February 2022. The United States, Britain and global allies prepared to unveil new security assurances for Kyiv at the summit on Wednesday.

"Spain will continue to contribute to the alliance's effort to achieve the just and lasting peace that we have always called for since the beginning of the war," Sanchez told reporters.

In late 2022, Spain announced it was sending 130 troops and eight F-16 jet fighters to Romania.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

Spain Slovakia NATO

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.