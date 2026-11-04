Spain to reduce Madrid-Seville trains until European management system installed

MADRID: Services on the Madrid-Seville rail line will be reduced after last week's crash until Spain's Railway Safety Agency reviews the line's safety system and the government completes the delayed rollout of the European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS), Transport Minister Oscar Puente told reporters on Tuesday (Nov 3).

The crash killed 69 people near the town of Urda in central Spain. Another in January, involving the same companies on the same line, killed 46.

Several trains were automatically stopped last Wednesday due to the failure of a signalling system, after which central controllers in Madrid took over. A train operated by state-owned Renfe was authorised to proceed, even though there was a stationary Iryo-operated train ahead, according to Puente.

Investigators estimated an impact speed of 160 to 200 kph (100 to 125 mph).