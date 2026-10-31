Spanish minister refuses to resign over second major train crash on his watch

MADRID: Spain's transport minister on Friday (Oct 30) rejected calls for his resignation over the second train accident on his watch to cause mass casualties this year, as authorities worked to identify the victims from a crash that killed at least 69 people.

Lawmakers from across the political spectrum this week condemned Transport Minister Oscar Puente for attributing Wednesday's crash to a break in protocol by control centre operators rather than accepting responsibility, with rail workers' unions calling for his immediate dismissal.

The crash, which happened near the town of Urda in central Spain, followed another accident involving the same rail companies on the same line that killed 46 people in January.

It has reopened a debate about safety and maintenance on Spain's high-speed rail network, the most extensive in Europe, as the country prepares for an election that left-leaning Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has called for Nov 29.

"My duty now is not to focus on discussing whether I will remain in office, but on solving the problem, determining exactly what happened and providing clear explanations," Puente said at a press conference on Friday.

At the scene of the crash, large cranes were lifting the mangled wreckage as the Civil Guard listed 64 people as missing in what is already Spain's deadliest train accident since 2013. It was unclear if all those missing were accounted for in the death toll.

Authorities have carried out 49 autopsies so far and formally identified five people, three women and two men, Esther Padilla, spokesperson for the Castilla-La Mancha regional government, said on state television network TVE.