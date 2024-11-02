Spain sends thousands more troops to flood-hit region

VALENCIA: Spain will deploy 10,000 more troops and police officers to the eastern Valencia region devastated by historic floods that have killed more than 200 people, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Saturday (Nov 2).

Hopes of finding survivors more than three days after torrents of muddy water submerged towns and wrecked infrastructure were slim in the European country's deadliest such disaster in decades.

Almost all the deaths have been recorded in the eastern Valencia region, where thousands of security and emergency services personnel were frantically clearing debris and mud in the search for bodies.

Sanchez said in a televised address that the disaster was the second deadliest flood in Europe this century and announced a huge increase in the security forces for relief works.

The government had accepted the Valencia region leader's request for 5,000 more troops and informed him of a further deployment of 5,000 police officers and civil guards, Sanchez said.

Spain was carrying out its largest deployment of army and security force personnel in peacetime, he added.