Airport reopens on Spanish island roiled by volcano eruption

LA PALMA, Spain: The airport on the Spanish island of La Palma reopened on Sunday (Sep 26) and authorities allowed some evacuated residents to collect belongings from their homes, as an erupting volcano continued to roar but lava flows remained slow.

The island’s government said there had been “no significant incidents” with the volcano since Saturday, when part of the crater collapsed and another river of lava emerged.

Spanish airport authority Aena tweeted that La Palma airport was operational again after closing on Saturday because of a heavy fall of volcanic ash.