'They roam about like cats': Spanish cities try to halt wild boar invasions

BARCELONA, Spain: Large groups of wild boar are now a common sight in some Spanish cities and authorities say they have no option but to capture and put them down as they pose a danger to humans but have become too used to scavenging to live back in the wild.

Attracted by garbage bins and people feeding them, the wild boars wander or lie about in parks and suburban streets, often causing scooter and bicycle accidents or pestering people carrying shopping bags.

This month a girl was taken to hospital with injuries after an encounter with a wild boar in the seaside town of Cadaques northeast of Barcelona.