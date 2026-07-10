Spain wildfire roars through village leaving 11 dead and 19 missing
About 400 firefighters and troops battled the inferno northeast of Almeria, which witnesses said may have been sparked by a fallen power line that set scrubland on fire.
MADRID: Eleven people were killed and 19 are missing after a wildfire tore through a Spanish village, with four victims who may have been British who were burned in their car, authorities said on Friday (Jul 10).
Authorities said many of the victims may be foreign tourists visiting Bedar, a small village in Los Gallardos district, but that they were still confirming their identities.
They described victims trying to flee the fast-moving blaze through difficult, forested terrain.
About 400 firefighters and troops battled the inferno northeast of Almeria in the southern Andalusia region, which witnesses said may have been started by a power line that fell and set scrubland on fire.
It erupted as temperatures across heat-battered Spain and France were predicted to hit 40°C on Friday, with forest fires blazing in both countries.
"At the moment, we have confirmed that 11 people have lost their lives in the Los Gallardos fire; there are no words for such grief," Antonio Sanz, the Andalusia region's minister for emergencies, said in a video posted on X.
"Everything indicates that the deceased are, mostly or entirely, foreign nationals," Sanz added, with authorities still confirming their identities.
He said four of the dead were in a right-hand drive car that indicated they were British, but that their identities were still being confirmed. Sanz said others appeared to have died as they tried to flee the flames.
He described the fire as a "very complex, very fast-moving" outbreak in a region with many ravines and homes in forested areas.
The Andalusia regional government said emergency services were submerged by more than 150 calls from people reporting the fire and that flames could be seen on a main highway passing near the village.
Sanz also said eight people had been injured, four seriously, and that about 3,150ha of forest and farmland had been scorched.
A further 19 people are still missing, the head of the regional government of Andalusia, Juan Manuel Moreno Bonilla, told local media.
FLAMES TORE THROUGH WOODLAND
"Witnesses stated that a fallen cable had sparked the fire and that the flames had spread rapidly to the wooded area near the road," the government's statement added.
Roads were closed, and residents evacuated as the inferno spread, with about 150 people housed in a cultural centre.
Spain's Military Emergency Unit (UME) was sent to join the firefighters.
Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez wrote on X that he was "deeply saddened and devastated by the terrible consequences of the wildfire".
He said in May that Spain would deploy its largest-ever summer wildfire response this year.
The head of the Andalusia regional government, Juanma Moreno, said on X: "Our hearts are heavy and we are devastated by grief."
The wildfire comes as Spain swelters in a heatwave, with scorching temperatures triggering orange weather warnings - the second highest level - across parts of Andalusia in recent days.
Spain has experienced increasingly frequent and prolonged heatwaves in recent years, with temperatures often exceeding 40°C, fuelling conditions for major wildfires.
The country registered its third-warmest year on record in 2025, with 25 single-day heat records set during the period, national weather agency AEMET said.
Earlier this month, hundreds of firefighters battled a wildfire that raged near the Costa Brava coast, which draws tourists from across Europe and forced thousands to stay indoors.
Strong winds whipped up the fire and prompted regional authorities to urge residents of 10 municipalities to remain at home, including at the popular Platja d'Aro beach resort.
Deadly wildfires devoured almost 400,000ha of land in Spain last year, the highest figure recorded for the country by the European Forest Fire Information System.
France has also been battling major wildfires in recent days. A fire blazing in the Drome region of southeast France for 10 days has burned 3,700ha of land.