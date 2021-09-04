Spain's 14-day COVID-19 contagion rate falls below 200 for first time in two months

MADRID: Spain's two-week COVID-19 contagion rate fell below 200 cases per 100,000 inhabitants for the first time in over two months, according to health ministry data on Friday (Sep 3).

The 14-day contagion rate was 198, the first time it has dipped below 200 cases since Jul 2, the health ministry said.

The health ministry said 71.5 per cent of the population are fully vaccinated, while 39.4 per cent of people aged 12 to 19 have received both doses of a vaccine.

Since the pandemic started, 4,877,755 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Spain while the death toll rose to 84,795 on Friday, the health ministry said.