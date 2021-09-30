Logo
Spain's La Palma gains ground from the sea as lava piles up
World

Lava flows and smoke rises, as seen from Tazacorte Port, following the eruption of a volcano on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain, September 30, 2021. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
Lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano flows into the Atlantic Ocean, on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain, September 29, 2021 in this still image taken from a drone video recorded on September 29, 2021. REUTERS/ReutersTV
A night time satellite image shows the lava flow from the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain, after it reached the Atlantic Ocean September 30, 2021. Satellite image copyright 2021 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS
Lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano flows into the Atlantic Ocean, on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain, September 29, 2021 in this still image taken from a drone video recorded on September 29, 2021. REUTERS/ReutersTV
Smoke rises following the eruption of a volcano, in Tacande de Arriba, on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain, September 30, 2021. REUTERS/Juan Medina
30 Sep 2021 08:25PM (Updated: 30 Sep 2021 08:25PM)
LA PALMA, Spain: Lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano on Spain's La Palma poured into the Atlantic Ocean for the second day on Thursday (Sep 30), creating a rocky outcrop more than 500m wide that extends the island's coastline further to the west.

Vicente Soler, a volcanologist with Spain's National Research Council, said by flowing into the sea the lava was less likely to cause damage on land.

Thousands have been evacuated from their homes since the volcano erupted on Sep 19 and the lava flow has destroyed more than 800 buildings, as well as banana plantations, roads and other infrastructure.

"This outlet ... represents the most favourable situation for the lava flow not to keep invading new territory as it has been doing until now," Soler said in a video posted to social media.

After meandering downhill to the coast for nearly 10 days, the lava reached the ocean just before midnight on Tuesday near the town of Tazacorte. On reaching the water, the lava cools rapidly, binding to the cliffside and enlarging the island's territory.

Despite fears of toxic gases from the lava reacting with the seawater, authorities said the air remained fine to breathe inland.

Emergency services warned that ash thrown out from the crater was blocking sunlight and reducing visibility.

Several villages near the coastline remained locked down as a precaution but banana farmers in several villages were allowed access to their plantations to tend their crops.

Reuters correspondents on the island said the eruption appeared to have calmed from around 10am GMT and no lava was being expelled from the crater, though smoke continued to billow out.

Source: Reuters/ga

