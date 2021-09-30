Spain's La Palma gains ground from the sea as lava piles up

LA PALMA, Spain: Lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano on Spain's La Palma poured into the Atlantic Ocean for the second day on Thursday (Sep 30), creating a rocky outcrop more than 500m wide that extends the island's coastline further to the west.

Vicente Soler, a volcanologist with Spain's National Research Council, said by flowing into the sea the lava was less likely to cause damage on land.

Thousands have been evacuated from their homes since the volcano erupted on Sep 19 and the lava flow has destroyed more than 800 buildings, as well as banana plantations, roads and other infrastructure.

"This outlet ... represents the most favourable situation for the lava flow not to keep invading new territory as it has been doing until now," Soler said in a video posted to social media.

After meandering downhill to the coast for nearly 10 days, the lava reached the ocean just before midnight on Tuesday near the town of Tazacorte. On reaching the water, the lava cools rapidly, binding to the cliffside and enlarging the island's territory.