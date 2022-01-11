Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Spain's PharmaMar says potential COVID-19 treatment shows efficacy against Omicron
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Spain's PharmaMar says potential COVID-19 treatment shows efficacy against Omicron

Spain's PharmaMar says potential COVID-19 treatment shows efficacy against Omicron

FILE PHOTO: Workers walk outside the Spanish pharmaceutical company PharmaMar, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Colmenar Viejo, Spain January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Susana Vera

11 Jan 2022 04:59PM (Updated: 11 Jan 2022 04:59PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MADRID: Spain's PharmaMar said on Tuesday (Jan 11) trials made in vitro and on animals showed its Plitidepsin drug had positive antiviral effects on the variants of COVID-19, including Omicron.

The results of Phase I trials have shown the drug, also known as Aplidin, had a powerful antiviral activity against all the variants in vitro and a distribution into the lungs of animals tested, resulting in a 99 per cent reduction of viral load in the lungs, the company said.

The results of the trials were released in a paper published in the scientific journal Life Science Alliance, PharmaMar said.

The paper also reported positive effects of Phase I and II trials on patients.

"All data we have seen so far with Plitidepsin corroborate our initial hypothesis of its activity as antiviral," PharmaMar's Jose Maria Fernandez Sousa said in a statement.

The drug is being tested in final Phase III trials on patients.

Shares in PharmaMar rose 5.3 per cent in early trading.

Plitidepsin is a drug developed by PharmaMar originally to treat cancer, but has an effect as an antiviral.

Related:

Source: Reuters/az

Related Topics

COVID-19

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us