Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Spain's regions seek tighter restrictions as COVID-19 cases tick up
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Spain's regions seek tighter restrictions as COVID-19 cases tick up

Spain's regions seek tighter restrictions as COVID-19 cases tick up

A hospital staff member adjusts protective glasses before treating a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Hospital del Mar, where an additional ward has been opened to deal with an increase in coronavirus patients in Barcelona, Spain, on Jul 15, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Nacho Doce)

24 Nov 2021 02:42AM (Updated: 24 Nov 2021 02:42AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BARCELONA: Spain's Catalonia region plans to demand proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test for entry to bars, restaurants and stadiums, while other regions are pushing for similar restrictions to tame rising infection rates.

The latest wave of infections in Spain, which has fully vaccinated a hefty 79 per cent of its population, remains well below levels seen in Austria and the Netherlands, but authorities see the risk of it spiralling rapidly out of control.

Catalan regional government spokesperson Patricia Plaja told reporters the administration would seek judicial approval for the COVID-19 pass to "reduce the risk of infection and to avoid overloading the health system".

Mandatory COVID-19 passes, because they are seen as infringing on fundamental civil liberties, require a sign-off from regional courts, whose responses to government requests have been mixed.

Catalonia, an affluent northeastern region, has a 14-day infection rate of 183 cases per 100,000 people, above the Spanish average of 132 and the 150 mark deemed as "high risk".

It already requires the COVID-19 pass for entry to nightclubs.

Nationwide occupancy of intensive care beds by COVID-19 patients stands at a modest 5 per cent on average, but some regions such as Catalonia and Aragon are above 11 per cent.

In Navarre, across the Pyrenees from coastal Catalonia, authorities said they would seek court approval on Wednesday for the COVID-19 pass at restaurants and nightclubs during the Christmas holiday season.

After a court in the neighbouring Basque region rejected a petition for COVID-19 passes in restaurants, authorities said they could declare a health emergency if pressure on hospitals worsened.

If approved, the tighter restrictions could dampen Spain's hopes to lure millions of tourists for the holidays, but the government remains upbeat that tourism will reach 66 per cent of pre-pandemic levels in the fourth quarter.

"We have consolidated our image as a safe destination in the whole European context," Tourism Secretary Fernando Valdes told Reuters, expecting more tourists for Christmas than in the 2021 summer season.

To cope with the rise in infections, Spain is offering booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines to people aged 60 and over, health workers and vulnerable groups, and plans to do so to a wider population.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

COVID-19 COVID-19

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us