Spain's tomato food fight fiesta returns after pandemic

BUNOL: Thousands of revellers splattered each other with tomatoes on Wednesday (Aug 31) in the Spanish town of Bunol celebrating the return of the annual "Tomatina" food fight after a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A convoy of six trucks carrying 130 tonnes of ripe tomatoes rolled through the eastern town's narrow streets, as teams on board distributed the load among the baying crowd for an hour-long frenzy.

The festival - billed as "the world's biggest food fight" - has become a major draw for foreigners, in particular from Australia, Britain, Japan and the United States.

But this year only 15,000 of the 20,000 available tickets sold as fewer people from Asia made the trip due to lingering COVID-19 travel restrictions, local officials said.

The bang of fireworks set off the free-for-all at noon and within minutes the streets were bathed in red goo.

Revellers, some wearing goggles to protect their eyes, bent down to pick up tomatoes from the ground to throw while others lay in the pulp.