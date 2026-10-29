Spanish rescuers search for victims as train crash death toll rises to 69

POLITICAL LEADERS TRAVEL TO CRASH AREA

Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who travelled to Toledo to take part in a meeting to monitor and coordinate the emergency response, said authorities were working "day and night" to support the victims and their families and to "get to the bottom of every last detail of this tragedy".

Meanwhile, Alberto Nuñez Feijoo, leader of the centre-right People's Party, which is currently leading in polls, was due to visit the town of Urda, where local people rushed to help with rescue efforts in the aftermath of the crash.

Spain's foreign ministry said 42 foreign citizens from seven countries were involved in the crash, information available so far showed, of whom one was killed and at least seven injured.

There was no immediate information on the nationalities of those involved in the crash, although French officials have said they were still trying to trace “several” citizens.

Wednesday's accident has added urgency to a debate about safety on Spain's railways, Europe's longest network and until recently a source of pride in the country.

Spanish Transport Minister Oscar Puente said on Wednesday the crash happened after several trains stopped automatically due to a signal failure. A state-run Renfe train was then authorised to proceed at normal speed, even though there was a stationary Iryo-operated train ahead.

SEMAF, the Spanish train drivers' union, said it did not want to speculate on the cause of the crash.

"We wish to exercise caution until we have a detailed understanding of exactly what happened, so as not to engage in speculation," SEMAF said in a statement late on Wednesday.

Train drivers would go ahead with the strike that had already been planned before the accident to press for structural changes in railway safety, SEMAF said, adding that it was studying further action.

Renfe said the strike had caused significant disruption to rail services and passengers could change or cancel tickets free of charge and would be notified of affected services.