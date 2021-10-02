SPD-led German coalition doable by year end, party co-leader says

BERLIN: A three-way German government led by the Social Democrats (SPD) should be ready to take office by the end of the year, the co-leader of the centre-left party said in a newspaper interview published on Saturday (Oct 2).

Norbert Walter-Borjans said he was confident his party, which won Sunday's national election by a narrow margin that left it seeking partners, could move swiftly to agree a coalition with the Greens and the business-friendly Free Democrats (FDP).

An SPD ruling alliance with the Greens and FDP - dubbed a "traffic light" coalition after their respective colours - would command a parliamentary majority.

"The government should be in place by the end of the year. That is feasible," Walter-Borjans told the Welt am Sonntag.

"We don't have to hold exploratory talks until we drop this time, because we want a traffic light (coalition) in which all three partners bring their strengths to bear," he said.

"In that sense, we could start formal coalition negotiations in October and conclude them by December," he added.