Special counsel asks judge to dismiss subversion case against Trump

"The Government's position on the merits of the defendant's prosecution has not changed," Smith said in the filing with Chutkan. "But the circumstances have."



"It has long been the position of the Department of Justice that the United States Constitution forbids the federal indictment and subsequent criminal prosecution of a sitting President," Smith said.



"As a result this prosecution must be dismissed before the defendant is inaugurated."



Trump's communications director Steven Cheung welcomed the move to dismiss the case, calling it a "major victory for the rule of law."



"The American People and President Trump want an immediate end to the political weaponization of our justice system and we look forward to uniting our country," Cheung said in a statement.