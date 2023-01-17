Will a special Ukraine tribunal really happen?

THE HAGUE: Could Russian President Vladimir Putin one day stand in the dock in The Hague? The prospect seemed to move closer after Germany backed a special court for the invasion of Ukraine.

German Foreign Minister Anna Baerbock called on Monday (Jan 16) for a tribunal to get around the fact that the International Criminal Court (ICC) cannot prosecute Russia for the "leadership" crime of aggression.

But there are major hurdles before any such court could even be created, let alone put Russian leaders on trial.

WHY A SPECIAL TRIBUNAL?

Germany's Baerbock said a special tribunal would fill a "severe gap" in international law.

The Hague-based ICC launched an investigation in February into war crimes and crimes against humanity in Ukraine.

It was able to do so because Kyiv accepted its jurisdiction, even though neither Russia nor Ukraine are members of the court, which was set up in 2002.

But while changes to the ICC's governing Rome Statute gave it powers to prosecute aggression from 2018, it still cannot do so for non-member states.

The only way it can is by a referral by the United Nations (UN) Security Council - but Russia, with its permanent seat, would automatically veto that.