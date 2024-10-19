Spirit AeroSystems to furlough staff on ongoing Boeing strike

The latest measure is part of a series of actions to cut costs, including an immediate hiring freeze and elimination of travel and overtime, according to a staff message Friday from chief financial officer Irene Esteves.



"Due to our lower revenues, we need to step up our efforts to contain costs," Esteves added.



Spirit AeroSystems builds fuselages and other key parts for both Airbus and Boeing.



The Boeing machinist strike in the Seattle region has effectively shut down assembly plants for its 737 MAX and 777.



Boeing staff with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers walked off the job on September 13 after overwhelmingly rejecting a contract offer. Workers complain of over a decade's near-flat wages.



Last week, Boeing said it planned to cut 10 per cent of its workforce as it projected a large third-quarter loss in the wake of the labour action.



At around 1.45pm in New York on Friday, Spirit were down 3.6 per cent while Boeing shares lost 0.3 per cent.