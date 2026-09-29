Spotify, Anthropic's Claude down for some users in US, Singapore: Downdetector

Spotify and Anthropic's Claude were down for thousands of US users on Tuesday (Sep 29), according to outage-tracking website Downdetector.com.

More than 17,000 US users reported issues with Spotify as of 10.12am ET (10,12pm, Singapore time), while more than 11,000 users reported issues with Claude, according to Downdetector.

Spotify said on X it was aware of "some issues" and was investigating, while Anthropic said it was probing "elevated error rates" across Claude services.

Spotify and Anthropic did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Downdetector's numbers are based on user-submitted reports. The actual number of affected users may vary.

In Singapore, users reported having problems with Spotify from 9.41pm, peaking at 10.26pm with 453 reports. The number of reports for Claude started from 9.44pm and peaked at 10.14pm with 368 reports.